Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy session

Indecisiveness was palpable on Dalal Street on the first day of the December expiry series on Friday, with Sensex and Nifty ending flat near record high levels. Gains in auto and IT stocks were offset by declines in banking stocks.

The 30-share Sensex ended 21 points higher at 62,258, while its broader peer, Nifty50, ended above the 18,500 mark.

Among Sensex stocks, , Wipro, , , , , and M&M were the top gainers in today’s session, rising about 0.5-1%. L&T, NTPC, ITC, TCS, and also closed higher.

On the other hand, , , , , , , and closed lower.

“After clocking record highs in the previous session, domestic indices traded with volatility amidst mixed global cues and rising crude prices. While FIIs turning net buyers is positive, the lack of fundamental triggers will limit the upside, keeping the market volatile in the short term. Rising COVID restrictions in China continue to negatively impact the global growth forecast,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.35% and South Korea’s Kospi plunged 0.14% while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.40%. The Indian rupee declined 0.07% to end at 81.68 per US dollar amid tepid risk appetite in Asian currency markets, while the Brent crude January futures rose 1.72% to $86.82/barrel.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,113 stocks gained, 1,388 declined, and 131 remained unchanged.

