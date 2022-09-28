Sensex falls! But these stocks are up over 15% on BSE

NEW DELHI: Several stocks gained in excess of 15% in Mumbai trading on Wednesday even as equity benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, traded in the red amid brisk selling in frontline bluechip counters.

Madhusudan Ind(up 20.0%), Gujarat Hy-Spin(up 19.97%) and Ashoka Metcast(up 16.73%) were among the stocks that surged over 15%.

The 30-share index, BSE was trading 231.14 points down at 56876.38, while the 50-share index, NSE was 69.85 points down at 16937.55.

In the Nifty50 index, 21 stocks traded in the green, while 29 stocks were in the red.

Stocks such as

, , , EP Biocomposites Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week high, while Corp, Ltd, , and touched their new 52-week low during the session.