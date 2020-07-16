Secretary Pompeo’s Travel to the UK and Denmark

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to London, UK, and Copenhagen, Denmark, July 20 to July 22.

While in London, Secretary Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to discuss global priorities, including the COVID-19 economic recovery plans, issues related to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong, and the U.S.-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

In Copenhagen on July 22, Secretary Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to discuss the pandemic, the PRC, and other matters. The Secretary will also meet with Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod, Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Education Jenis av Rana, and Greenlandic Minister of Foreign Affairs and Energy Steen Lynge to discuss opportunities for closer cooperation between the United States and the Kingdom of Denmark in key areas of mutual concern.

