Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Gallagher

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher in Vatican City. Secretary Pompeo, Cardinal Parolin, and Archbishop Gallagher discussed the importance of defending religious freedom and other human rights issues and expressed particular concern about the situation in China. The Secretary thanked the Cardinal and Archbishop for the Holy See’s calls for an end to the suffering in Venezuela. On the Middle East, they underscored the need for urgent reform in Lebanon, welcomed international humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people, and discussed the recent agreements to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain – historic breakthroughs for peace in the Middle East, as well as the situation in Belarus.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE