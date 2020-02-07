Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with EU High Representative Borrell

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with EU High Representative Josep Borrell today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo and High Representative Borrell discussed prospects for peace in the Middle East, U.S.-EU trade relations, and holding Iran and Russia accountable for their destabilizing actions. They also discussed support for a lasting ceasefire and return to a political process in both Libya and Syria, U.S.-EU cooperation on Ukraine, and supporting democracy in Venezuela. Additionally, the Secretary and High Representative noted the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-EU Fulbright-Schuman program.

