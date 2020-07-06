Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Senegalese President Sall

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke on Thursday, July 2 with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who thanked the United States for its contributions towards Senegal’s COVID-19 response. Secretary Pompeo underscored our commitment to cultivate a commercial relationship with Senegal. President Sall and Secretary Pompeo also discussed President Sall’s proposal for limited debt relief for vulnerable countries in response to the pandemic.

