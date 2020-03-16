Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi yesterday to discuss the recent attacks on Iraq’s Camp Taji military base. Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the Government of Iraq must defend Coalition personnel supporting the Iraqi government’s efforts to defeat ISIS. Secretary Pompeo underscored that the groups responsible for these attacks must be held accountable. Secretary Pompeo noted that America will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives and will take additional action as necessary in self-defense.

