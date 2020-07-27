Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Costa Rican Foreign Minister Solano

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Costa Rican Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano Quiros. Secretary Pompeo commended Foreign Minister Solano on our continued security cooperation and track record of success in counter-narcotics efforts, as well as for Costa Rica’s economic reforms over the last 18 months, which were linked to the rigorous OECD process. The Secretary expressed U.S. support for Costa Rica’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Solano also spoke about the upcoming election for president of the Inter-American Development Bank, as well as the People’s Republic of China’s empty promises to Central America.

