Secretary Pompeo to Participate in Virtual U.S.-ASEAN, East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum, Mekong-U.S. Partnership Foreign Ministers Meetings September 9-11

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary Pompeo looks forward to meeting with his ASEAN counterparts and Foreign Ministers from across the Indo-Pacific region September 9-11 in the ASEAN-related Ministerial Meetings.

On September 9, Secretary Pompeo will participate in the virtual East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ meeting. The EAS is the region’s premier leaders-led forum on political and security issues. The Secretary will address U.S. priorities in the Indo-Pacific and share details on our efforts to support a free and open region based on principles of sovereignty and pluralism.

On September 9, Secretary Pompeo will join his ASEAN counterparts for the U.S.-ASEAN Ministerial meeting. The Secretary will highlight progress on the U.S.-ASEAN Strategic Partnership and support for ASEAN and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

On September 11, Secretary Pompeo will co-chair the inaugural Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting and launch the Mekong-U.S. Partnership with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, and the ASEAN Secretary-General. The Partnership will expand on cooperation begun in 2009 under the Lower Mekong Initiative by strengthening the autonomy, economic independence, and sustainable development of the Mekong partner countries.

On September 11, Secretary Pompeo will also participate in the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the region’s oldest and largest political-security forum. The Secretary will reiterate the importance of ensuring peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and highlight U.S. efforts and investments to advance the Women, Peace, and Security agenda in the Indo-Pacific region.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE