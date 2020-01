Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will deliver remarks to the Organization of American States in Washington, D.C. at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Secretary Pompeo’s remarks will be streamed live on www.state.gov.

The Secretary’s remarks are open for press coverage. Media who plan to cover in person must RSVP to OASpress@oas.org.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE