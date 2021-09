Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in New York City on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Truss discussed a range of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, tackling the climate crisis, Iran, a free and open Indo-Pacific, and deepening our economic ties.