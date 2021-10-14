Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UAE Foreign Minister

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.  Secretary Blinken welcomed the UAE’s Net Zero Initiative to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050 and thanked the Foreign Minister for the UAE’s generous support in hosting and facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens, embassy personnel, and foreign nationals from Afghanistan to third countries.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed priorities of the bilateral relationship and issues of mutual concern and regional efforts to promote a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East.

