November 1, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with South African Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Rome.  Secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor emphasized the strong partnership and shared priorities of the United States and South Africa.  The Secretary and the Minister discussed ongoing cooperation on climate change, COVID-19, and developments in Ethiopia and Sudan.  The Secretary expressed appreciation for South African leadership on numerous common objectives, including building inclusive prosperity, strengthening health infrastructure, and promoting democratic values.

