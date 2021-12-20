Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Slovenian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Logar reaffirmed the importance of the transatlantic relationship for the security and prosperity of Europe, the United States, and the world. The Secretary, joined by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, welcomed Slovenia’s recent declaration of its candidacy to the UN Security Council for the 2024-2025 term and noted that the United States believes Slovenia to be a very well qualified candidate which, if elected, would be a credible voice in contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security.

The Secretary emphasized the need to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression. The Secretary praised Slovenia’s leadership while holding the EU Council presidency and expressed appreciation for Slovenia’s vocal support for eventual EU membership for all six Western Balkan aspirants. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Logar jointly expressed a commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.