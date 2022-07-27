Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Kosovan President Osmani and Prime Minister Kurti

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Washington, DC. Secretary Blinken emphasized the enduring partnership between the United States and Kosovo, and the Secretary thanked the leaders for their strong support for Ukraine and generous hosting of Afghans. They discussed the importance of the EU-facilitated Dialogue for normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia, centered on mutual recognition, on the path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.