Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris-Saclay, France, ahead of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council ministerial dinner. The two discussed issues of importance in the bilateral relationship, especially the urgent need to confront global food insecurity exacerbated by Russia’s unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary highlighted the Global Food Security Call to Action, which will take place at UN headquarters in New York City on May 18. The two also talked about efforts to achieve a mutual return to full JCPOA implementation with Iran.