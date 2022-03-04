Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with European Council President Michel

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with European Council President Charles Michel today in Brussels, Belgium. Secretary Blinken and President Michel emphasized the need for continued, close U.S.-EU coordination to respond to President Putin’s premeditated, unjustified, and unprovoked war on Ukraine. Secretary Blinken thanked President Michel for the EU’s commitment to supply much-needed humanitarian, economic, and military assistance to Ukraine. The two also reiterated the United States’ and the EU’s shared resolve to continue to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to hold Russia accountable for its unlawful war of choice and Belarus for its complicity in Russian aggression.