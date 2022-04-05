Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Momen

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, to celebrate and reflect on the 50th anniversary of U.S.-Bangladesh relations. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Momen discussed the tremendous economic potential of the relationship and reflected on the ways we have collaborated over the last half century – including growing our people-to-people ties with our vibrant Fulbright exchange. They also highlighted ongoing cooperation to address the climate crisis, meet the needs of Rohingya victims of genocide, and promote regional security through UN peacekeeping operations. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the importance of protecting human rights, the rule of law, and freedom of religion as the basis for safe and prosperous democratic societies.