Secretary Blinken’s Calls with ROK & Japan Foreign Minister

Secretary Blinken’s Calls with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken held separate calls yesterday with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa following the DPRK’s ballistic missile launches. Secretary Blinken, Foreign Minister Park, and Foreign Minister Hayashi strongly condemned the DPRK’s ballistic missile launches as a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. Secretary Blinken noted the United States’ commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad and affirmed the importance of continuing close trilateral cooperation with the ROK and Japan to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.