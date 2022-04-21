Secretary Blinken’s Call with Yemeni PLC President Al-Alimi

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Al-Alimi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi. Secretary Blinken congratulated President al-Alimi on his new position and welcomed the gathering in Aden this week of the Council, Cabinet, House of Representatives, and Shura Council. The Secretary underscored the importance of an effective and transparent government that advances efforts to end the Yemeni conflict and protects human rights.

The Secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for the ongoing truce and the opportunity to provide relief to Yemenis by easing the movement of people and goods, including fuel. He further stressed the importance of opening roads to Taiz and other areas. The Secretary underscored the need to seize the momentum from these positive developments to secure a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive peace process.