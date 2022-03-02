Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reiterate the United States’ commitment to providing security, financial, and humanitarian support as Ukraine faces increasingly brutal bombardment by Russian forces, including missile strikes on apartment buildings, hospitals, and a Holocaust memorial site. The Secretary provided an update on U.S. and global efforts to hold Russia accountable for its war of choice and Belarus accountable for the facilitation of Russia’s combat operations. He commended the bravery and determination of the Ukrainian people.