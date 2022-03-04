Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They discussed the remarkable resolve and actions taken by nations around the world to support the Government of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin’s war against Ukraine. They also discussed additional security, economic, and humanitarian support needs. The Secretary extended condolences on behalf of the United States to those killed as a result of Russia’s aggression, by land, sea, and air, and made clear that the Russian government and its enablers will be held to account. The Secretary relayed that while the United States grieves for Ukraine’s losses, we are ever proud to stand with the people of Ukraine and support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.