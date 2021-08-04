Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Raab

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab about ongoing efforts to forge a coordinated response to Iran’s attack on the Mercer Street, a commercial ship that was peacefully transiting international waters in the north Arabian Sea. The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the loss of a UK citizen who, along with the Romanian captain, was killed in the attack.