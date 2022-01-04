Secretary Blinken’s Call with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs

Secretary Blinken’s Call with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Secretary Blinken and Sheikh Abdullah discussed Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s borders as well as other bilateral and regional issues, including developments in Yemen, Ethiopia, and Sudan. Secretary Blinken congratulated the UAE for assuming a seat on the UN Security Council earlier this month.