Secretary Blinken’s Call with UAE Foreign Minister

Secretary Blinken’s Call with the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack against Ukraine and the importance of building a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty through the UN Security Council.