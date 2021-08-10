Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister

Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed regional security and the Iranian attack on the M/V Mercer Street in the Arabian Sea.  They also discussed other regional issues, bolstering security cooperation, Saudi support for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and the need for immediate steps to mitigate Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. Secretary Blinken emphasized the need for progress on human rights.

