Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The Secretary congratulated the Qatari people for their recent observance of Qatar National Day and thanked Qatar for its continued work to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghans to whom we have a special commitment. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister also reviewed the latest developments regarding Afghanistan.