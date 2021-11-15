4.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

By Maryam Shah
0
147
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.  Secretary Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Poland in the face of the Lukashenka regime’s cynical exploitation of vulnerable migrants.  The actions by the Lukashenka regime threaten security, sow division, and aim to distract from Russia’s activities on the border with Ukraine.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Rau strongly condemned the instrumentalization of vulnerable migrants and called on Lukashenka to address the root causes of sanctions imposed by the West – the denial of human rights and fundamental freedoms for the Belarusian people.

The Secretary also expressed his deep appreciation for Poland’s vocal support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.  The United States, Poland, and other Allies and partners are united in imposing significant costs on Moscow for its military aggression and malign activities in the region.

Previous articleSpecial Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Travel to France
Next articleSecretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,261FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News