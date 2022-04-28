Secretary Blinken’s Call with Omani Foreign Minister Al-Busaidi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi. The Secretary thanked Oman for its support on critical regional issues and encouraged further efforts to strengthen the truce in Yemen and translate it into a comprehensive process. Secretary Blinken reiterated the strength and importance of the U.S.-Oman relationship and discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation.