Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg shared their views on the August 20 NATO Foreign Ministerial and discussed the situation in Afghanistan. They welcomed Allies’ expression of unity and emphasis on close consultation at the Foreign Ministerial, as well as their offers to help Afghans in need. The Secretary and Secretary General discussed NATO’s efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of Allied personnel and our Afghan partners. They stressed that close coordination with our Allies and partners is essential in this undertaking and as we consider our path forward.