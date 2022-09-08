Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kenyan President-elect Ruto

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kenyan President-elect William Ruto. The Secretary congratulated President-elect Ruto on his election and commended all Kenyans for their conduct of a peaceful electoral process. ?Secretary Blinken also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to deepening the strong partnership between the United States and Kenya on shared global priorities, including economic prosperity, climate and energy, global health security, and democracy and security issues. ?The Secretary welcomed Kenya’s continued leadership on regional security challenges.

Read more news related to Kenya: