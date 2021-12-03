Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Prime Minister Bennett

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett today. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Bennett affirmed the strong U.S.-Israel partnership and discussed regional security issues, including Iran and the ongoing talks in Vienna concerning Iran’s nuclear program, as well as the global challenge posed by COVID-19. The Secretary also strongly emphasized that Israel and the Palestinian Authority should refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, including advancing settlement activity.