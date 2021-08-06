Secretary Blinken’s Call with Foreign Minister Lamamra

08/06/2021 Maryam Shah Politics 0
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Foreign Minister Lamamra

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra today. Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to help Algeria in the fight against COVID-19, including donating vaccines through COVAX, over $4 million in direct emergency assistance, and a state-of-the-art field hospital.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed regional priorities, including developments in Tunisia, Libya, and the Sahel.  They agreed on the need for a sovereign, stable, and unified Libya with no foreign interference.  They also discussed Algeria’s efforts to diversify its economy and attract more U.S. business investment.

About Maryam Shah 4838 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

US Department of State: On the Chinese Communist Party’s Extra-Territorial Authoritarianism
Politics

US Department of State: On the Chinese Communist Party’s Extra-Territorial Authoritarianism

08/04/2020 Marty Smith Politics Comments Off on US Department of State: On the Chinese Communist Party’s Extra-Territorial Authoritarianism

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement: The Chinese Communist Party cannot tolerate the free thinking of its own people, and increasingly is trying to extend its reach outside […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply