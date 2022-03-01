Secretary Blinken’s Call with Dutch Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra on the global response to Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine. The Secretary applauded the Dutch cabinet’s decision to provide lethal and nonlethal military assistance to Ukraine and $22 million in humanitarian aid for those fleeing the war in Ukraine. He reiterated his unwavering support for the Ukrainian people and Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Secretary Blinken said Russia’s flagrant disregard for international law must be met with transatlantic unity to hold Russia accountable for its continuing aggression, including via the imposition of severe economic measures.