November 3, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

Washington, DC (STL.News)  The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken congratulated Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly today on her new appointment.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the close partnership between Canada and the United States on various bilateral and multilateral issues.  Secretary Blinken noted that he looks forward to working with Foreign Minister Joly to achieve our shared goals, as outlined by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau in the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership.

