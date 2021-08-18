Secretary Blinken’s Call with Canadian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau last night about the situation in Afghanistan, including our efforts to bring American and Canadian citizens to safety and to assist vulnerable Afghans. The Secretary expressed his profound appreciation to Canada for resettling 20,000 vulnerable Afghans and for Canada’s ongoing coordination with international efforts to address the situation in Afghanistan.

