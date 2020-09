Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission issued an Administrative Proceeding and Cease-and-Desist Proceeding against Michael Schneider, CPA pursuant to Section *A of the Securities Act of 1933, Sections 4C and 21C of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Rule 102(e) of the commission’s rules of practice, making findings, and imposing remedial sanctions.

