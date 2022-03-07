SEC – Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Discussion – March 10th

SEC Investor Advisory Committee to Discuss Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity on March 10

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting remotely on March 10 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The meeting is open to the public via live webcast and will be archived on the committee’s website for later viewing.

This will be the first Committee meeting led by the new slate of officers who were appointed on December 2, 2021. Christopher Mirabile is the new Chair, Leslie Van Buskirk is the new Vice-Chair, and Brian Hellmer is the new Assistant Secretary. Theodore Daniels continues as Secretary.

The Committee will hold two-panel discussions: one regarding ethical artificial intelligence and “roboadviser” fiduciary responsibilities, and the other regarding cybersecurity. The full schedule is available here.

For a complete list of Committee members, see the Committee’s member biographies webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The Committee is authorized to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

