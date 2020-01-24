Seaford Man Lorne Adams Pleads Guilty To Tax Charge

(STL.News) – A Seaford man pleaded guilty today to filing a false tax return.

According to court documents, Lorne “Bob” Adams, 49, filed a false 2015 Federal Income Tax Return, omitting approximately $165,000 in income. Pursuant to his plea agreement, Adams further admitted to outstanding tax liabilities for 2013, 2014, and 2016. In total, Adams agreed to make restitution to the Internal Revenue Service totaling $112,628.00.

Adams pleaded guilty to Making False Statements on a Tax Return, and faces a maximum penalty of 3 years in prison when sentenced on May 29, 2020. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Lorne Adams’ failure to report all of his income is a felony offense that carries severe consequences,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Guy Ficco. “As we approach the beginning of tax filing season, would-be tax cheats are reminded that engaging in similar criminal behavior could result in a prison sentence.”

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews accepted the plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley F. Wolf is prosecuting the case.

