Score 135+ early Black Friday deals before they sell out

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.Updated 7:07 PM EST: We’re tracking all the best Black Friday deals throughout the entire sales event so keep checking our coverage for the best savings currently available. — Nusrat Sultana, ReviewedToday is Thanksgiving and one of the things to be thankful for is probably the fact that Black Friday, the biggest day of the year for deals, is tomorrow, November 25. You’ll see some of the deepest discounts in categories like tech, kitchen and home, so whether you have a virtual reality headset, a new mattress or a coveted kitchen gadget on your list, expect to save and save big. With hundreds of early Black Friday deals active right now, we’ve done the work to bring you the best ones with the biggest discounts. Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.Right now, you can find early Black Friday discounts from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Solo Stove. Plus, if you’re looking to upgrade with smart tech, get exclusive early access to tons of Black Friday discounts on smartphones, tablets and more. We’re here to track all the best Black Friday 2022 sales to make it easy for you to sit back and shop. Bookmark this page for the latest deals and discounts. ?Epic deal: Get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this Black Friday deal?Black Friday and Cyber Monday: The 80+ best early Black Friday sales at Amazon, lululemon, Best Buy, and SamsungTop 10 best Black Friday 2022 dealsMeta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $349.99 at Amazon (Save $120)Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50)lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119)Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $224.99 at Solo Stove (Save $175)Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 at Amazon (Save $59.01 to $80)AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 at Ancestry (Save $50)Kate Spade Tinsel Satchel for $79 (Save $250)iRobot Roomba j7+ for $589 at Amazon (Save $210.99)HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set for $599.99 (Save $400) The best Black Friday 2022 TV dealsDeals on LG, TCL, Vizio and more?More: Shop the best Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more The best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks The best Black Friday 2022 laptop and tablet deals Deals on HP, Dell, Lenovo and more?More: 45+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday seasonThe best Black Friday 2022 home and furniture dealsDeals on futons, coffee tables, rugs and moreThe best Black Friday 2022 Samsung deals Deals on Samsung Galaxy watch, tab and moreThe best Black Friday 2022 vacuum dealsDeals on Bissell, Shark, Dyson and more The best Black Friday 2022 toy deals Deals on train sets, truck toys, Tamagotchi and more?More: 100+ Black Friday toy deals—shop Lego, Barbie, Nerf and more ahead of the holidaysThe best Black Friday 2022 appliance dealsDeals on GE, Whirlpool, Maytag and more?More: Black Friday 2022 appliance deals are here—shop savings at Best Buy, Lowe’s and Samsung The best Black Friday 2022 fashion dealsDeals on jeans, slippers and athleisure?More: Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale starts now—save on Zella, Adidas and Tory BurchThe best Black Friday 2022 bedding and bath dealsDeals on towels, shower curtains, comforters and more?More: Wayfair’s Black Friday deals are here—shop Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and Dyson The best Black Friday 2022 kitchen dealsDeals on Keurig, All-Clad, Le Creuset and more?Related: The best kitchen and cooking products of 2022 The best Black Friday 2022 tech dealsDeals on Bose, Roku and JBL?Reader favorite deal: Jump into virtual reality games with the Meta Quest 2 bundle—now $120 off for Black Friday The best Black Friday 2022 headphone dealsDeals on Sony, Beats and more?Related: The best headphones of 2022 The best Black Friday 2022 video game dealsDeals on Switch games, Xbox games, PlayStation games and more?More: Snag Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games—save up to 50% on Mario, Skyrim and Zelda The best Black Friday 2022 lifestyle dealsDeals on Solo Stove, Fujifilm, Bowflex and moreBlack Friday 2022: Shopping guide Black Friday sales: 80+ best Black Friday sales to shop nowAmazon Black Friday sale: Shop top deals on tech, home goods, toys and fashion Walmart Black Friday sale: 75+ deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and VizioBest Buy Black Friday sale: Save on Sony, Nikon, Samsung and HPTarget Black Friday sale: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and moreLowe’s Black Friday sale: Shop markdowns on GE, Kobalt and Craftsman Nordstrom Black Friday sale: 75+ deals on Zella, Adidas and Tory Burch Samsung Black Friday sale: Savings on smartphones, appliances and TVsWayfair Black Friday sale: 60+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and Dyson Black Friday TV deals: Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung screens Black Friday Apple deals: Save on Apple watches, laptops and headphones Black Friday toy deals: 100+ best toy deals on Lego, Barbie and Nerf Black Friday appliance deals: 50+ best appliance deals on Samsung, LG and WhirlpoolBlack Friday laptop deals: 45+ laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best BuyBlack Friday mattress deals: Save on mattresses on Leesa, Nectar and Purple What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?Black Friday sales are rolling out right now! You can snag epic Walmart deals, discounts on Solo Stove fire pits and more right now.We’ll be tracking all the best Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between all week long. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holiday deals on the web. When is Black Friday 2022?Black Friday 2022 is tomorrow, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is today, November 24, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after. When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?Tons of Black Friday 2022 sales are live right now. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first early Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop tons of Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.What stores are open on Black Friday?Almost every store is open for the biggest shopping holiday of the year! Some will be closed during Thanksgiving, but on Black Friday most stores welcome shoppers to save on massive deals. If your favorite store happens to be closed or you aren’t around to shop, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always available online.?Thanksgiving 2022: What stores are open and closed? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home DepotHow long do Black Friday sales last?Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.Are Black Friday deals worth it?Yes, there are plenty of excellent deals to be found during the Black Friday sale events. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target will offer some of the year’s best online sales and deals. Not every deal offered during Black Friday is likely to be worth it but worry not, we will be here tracking all the best Black Friday deals from TVs and appliances to everything in between all week long. How to get the best Black Friday deals?Black Friday is still two days away but there are already thousands of deals available. Right now we’re seeing tons of early Black Friday discounts from a number of big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy as well as tons of Black Friday discounts on smartphones, tablets and more. As always, we’ll be tracking all the best Black Friday 2022 sales for you so bookmark this page and keep checking to find all the latest Reviewed-approved deals and discounts. What deals can we expect during Black Friday?As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered.Some best-selling deals from Black Friday 2021 included the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon, the Keurig K-Slim K Cup Pod coffee maker at Target and the Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy.What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Saatva, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.Right now, Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale is already in full swing with huge savings on home goods, smart tech, kitchen appliances and more. Meanwhile, Samsung is offering a host of early Black Friday deals on all the tech and appliances you need this holiday season. How do I prepare for Black Friday?During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).?Black Friday 2022 deals: Should you wait, or start ticking off your holiday shopping list now?When is Cyber Monday 2022?Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.What is Cyber Monday?Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers. Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we’re recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they’re already discounted). Bookmark this page and check on it frequently. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it’s available.Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.