SC Sheriff’s Department: Homicide Investigation in South Sacramento

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 10, 2020, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from the 7400 block of Della Circle regarding reports of a shooting.

Deputies responded and located three adult male victims and one male juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds. They immediately began life saving measures as fire personnel responded. All four victims were transported to area hospitals. Additionally, a male juvenile with injuries sustained during the shooting was transported to an area hospital. One of the adult male victims was pronounced deceased at the hospital. All of the other victims in this case are expected to survive.

Homicide detectives responded and believe the shooting was targeted, although a motive is not known at this time. Witness interviews are still being conducted. No suspect information is available.

The identity of the deceased victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

