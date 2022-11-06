SBI, Bharti Airtel among top 6 stocks that are looking strong to buy this week: Siddhartha Khemka

“Overall, good stock-specific action is seen from a few sessions and within sector space cement, metals, defense, PSU banks and consumer stocks looking strong,” says Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Limited.

In an interview with ETMarkets, Khemka, said: “SBI, , Ambuja Cement, , , and are looking strong technically for next few weeks” Edited excerpts:

What a week for Indian markets. Bulls managed to retain control despite some volatility due to Fed and RBI action?

Despite the US Fed raising interest rates by 75bps for 4th term in a row last week, which led to fear of US recession getting stronger, Indian as well as global markets ended the week with gains.

It was largely led by buying seen in metals, pharma, PSU Banks, and media stocks. FII buying along with strong macros and healthy results is providing strength to the market.

Strong PMI data, GST collection, and e-way bill generation – all point towards the pink health of the Indian economy.

September quarter Earnings season too so far has been healthy with 25% profit growth seen by the Nifty50 companies that declared their results so far, excluding global commodities.



Where do you see Nifty or Nifty Bank headed in the coming week? Any particular levels that one can watch out for?

The Nifty50 is in an overall uptrend on the weekly time frame and supports are gradually shifting higher. The Nifty50 immediate support is seen at 17950 and then 17850; while on the upside, resistance is seen at 18350 and then towards 18500 zones for the next few sessions

Bank Nifty has been consolidating between 40800 to 41500 zones for the past 8 sessions with more stock-specific action within the banking space.

Technically, the base is shifting higher and now the immediate support is seen at 41000, and then towards 40750 zones. On the upside, the hurdle is seen at 41650 and then towards 41840 marks.

In terms of price action, we will close higher on a week-on-week basis. Any important triggers that investors should watch out for in the coming week?

The Nifty50 managed to close with gains of almost 2% last week. This week, all eyes would be on inflation data of the US and India which would set the tone for Powel speech and RBI’s action in its next MPC.

India’s IIP data, and UK’s GDP & IIP data are some of the other key events. Apart from this, there are a lot of results that would keep markets busy.

In terms of sectors, oil & gas as well as healthcare saw some strong buying – what is fuelling momentum in these sectors?

Many pharma stocks took a beating in the last year and have almost wiped out their entire post-Covid gains. However, over the last 3-4 weeks, buying resumed in this sector and the stocks have been in momentum especially post good results by Dr Reddy and .

Healthy revival is witnessed in the domestic formulations, driven by a non-Covid portfolio and price hikes in products under NLEM.

Niche launches and gradual recovery in the pace of ANDA approvals also provided some respite to the US businesses. Even oil & gas saw some buying as the brent crude prices firmed a little.

Any short-term trading ideas for the next 3-4 weeks?

Overall, good stock-specific action is seen from a few sessions and within sector space cement, metals, defense, PSU banks, and consumer stocks looking strong.

, Bharti Airtel, Ambuja Cement, HAL, Hindalco, and Coal India are looking strong technically for the next few weeks.

