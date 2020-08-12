San Francisco Police Arrest Raja Whitfield Involved in Fatal Traffic Collision

San Francisco, CA (STL.News) On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at approximately 7:00 AM San Francisco Police officers responded to Geary Boulevard and Gough Street regarding a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Officers arrived on scene and immediately rendered aid to the victim. Despite the life-saving efforts of the officers, the pedestrian — a 50-year-old male San Francisco resident — was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver, 26-year-old San Francisco resident Raja Whitfield, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Whitfield was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that impairment was not a factor.

Whitfield was later booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of manslaughter (192(c)(1) PC), reckless driving (23103(a) VC), speeding (22350 VC), and entering a crosswalk on a red signal (21453(a) VC).

Today’s fatality marks the 7th pedestrian who has died as a result of a traffic collision this year. The San Francisco Police Department reminds the public that we must share the road and obey traffic laws as we also share responsibility for each other’s safety.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE