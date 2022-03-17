Salem: Brian Perez Sentenced to Distribute Methamphetamine

Salem Man, Brian Perez Sentenced to 63 Months for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) Brian Perez, 31, of Salem, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 11, 2021, agents opened a suspicious package sent via UPS from the greater Los Angeles, California area to an apartment at an address in Salem. The box contained over two kilograms of methamphetamine. Additional shipping records revealed that since April 10, 2021, this was the ninth package sent from the Los Angeles area to the same address in Salem.

On May 19, 2021, investigators intercepted another suspicious UPS package destined for the Salem address. After obtaining a search warrant, they discovered over 2.2 kilograms of 100 percent pure methamphetamine. The contents were replaced with an innocuous filler and an undercover officer delivered the package to the front foyer of the Salem address. Later that day agents observed a van arrive at the Salem address. Perez entered the foyer and examined the package. Perez then left the foyer and entered the van.

Investigators detained Perez and his passenger and observed the package in the van. Perez had a receipt for parcel that was sent to Miami Beach. The parcel was located and searched pursuant to a warrant. Inside the package were orange pills containing approximately 363 grams of methamphetamine.

Perez previously pleaded guilty on December 6, 2021.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug that is causing increasing harm in communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Farley. “When methamphetamine is distributed in counterfeit pills it creates an even greater risk to public health and safety. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify methamphetamine traffickers in the Granite State and hold them responsible for their unlawful conduct.”

“As methamphetamine seizures are on the rise, DEA stands committed to keeping this highly addictive drug out of New Hampshire,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Today’s sentence not only holds Mr. Perez accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning to those who attempt to ship this poison to the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, New Hampshire State Police, and Salem Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today