Sajid Javid says he will not stand again as MP at next election

The Conservative former health secretary Sajid Javid has said he will not stand again as an MP at the next general election.In a tweet announcing his decision, he said: "After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election."Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in.After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election.Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in. pic.twitter.com/qskUo5jjOR— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 2, 2022

