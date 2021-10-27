Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the government of the United States of America and the American people, I congratulate the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the 42nd anniversary of your independence.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines demonstrated its strength and resilience in the face of a global pandemic and volcanic eruption. The United States stood with you to combat COVID-19, safely evacuate, house, and support Vincentians affected by the volcano eruption, and work toward the region’s economic recovery. Our provision of 35,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses and the more than $4 million committed in humanitarian relief by the United States testify to the strong relationship and close ties between our two countries. Our work with young people on juvenile justice and entrepreneurship reminds us that there is more to be done together to ensure the future security and prosperity of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

I’m proud of our cooperation and look forward to our continued partnership. I wish a happy Independence Day to the people of Saint Vincent and Grenadines.