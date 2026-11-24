RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – November 25, 2026 (STL.News) Saint Louis Galleria for sale: part of the mall’s property is on the market. Brookfield Properties, the mall’s owner, is marketing a 5.6-acre parcel at the southern end of the property, where Interstate 64 meets South Brentwood Boulevard. The listing first surfaced in late October 2025, and the site, one of the most visible pieces of commercial land in St. Louis County, is still being marketed.

The land at 1201 S. Brentwood Blvd. is currently a mall parking lot. CBRE is marketing it, and no asking price has been set. The listing says the price will be “determined by market.”

It is important to be clear about what is and is not being sold. The Galleria mall itself, including its 120-plus stores and its Macy’s and Dillard’s anchors, is not on the market. The offering covers only the parking-lot parcel at the corner. Even so, the listing could reshape the busiest retail corner in the region, depending on who buys it and what they build.

Saint Louis Galleria for Sale: What the Listing Includes

The parcel sits on the southern edge of the Galleria campus at the corner of I-64 and Brentwood Boulevard. According to FOX 2, the site covers 5.6 acres in total, of which 2.3 acres are usable for development.

Key details of the offering, as reported by FOX 2, KSDK and the St. Louis Business Journal:

Address: 1201 S. Brentwood Blvd., Richmond Heights, MO 63117

1201 S. Brentwood Blvd., Richmond Heights, MO 63117 Seller: Brookfield Properties, owner of the Saint Louis Galleria

Brookfield Properties, owner of the Saint Louis Galleria Broker: CBRE, St. Louis office

CBRE, St. Louis office Size: 5.6 acres total, 2.3 usable acres

5.6 acres total, 2.3 usable acres Price: “To be determined by market”

“To be determined by market” County appraisal: $5.3 million

$5.3 million Property taxes: $122,340 for the most recent year reported

$122,340 for the most recent year reported Zoning: Planned development mixed use

Brookfield would prefer a retail use for the site, according to a person familiar with the matter quoted by KSDK and the Business Journal. The mixed-use zoning, however, leaves room for other proposals.

The lot has occasionally been used for events. In August 2024, it hosted the Cirque Italia Water Circus.

Why the Galleria Land Is Drawing Attention

CBRE’s marketing materials, published on the commercial listing site Crexi, describe the parcel as one of the most desirable undeveloped land sites in the St. Louis metro. The pitch rests on traffic, income and location. All of the figures below come from the broker’s marketing and have not been independently verified by STL.News:

Mall traffic: more than 4.3 million visits to the Galleria over the past 12 months, which CBRE says ranks the mall in the top 5% of Missouri shopping centers for consumer traffic.

more than 4.3 million visits to the Galleria over the past 12 months, which CBRE says ranks the mall in the top 5% of Missouri shopping centers for consumer traffic. Road traffic: Highway 64/40, Brentwood Boulevard and I-170 together carry about 329,148 vehicles per day near the site.

Highway 64/40, Brentwood Boulevard and I-170 together carry about 329,148 vehicles per day near the site. Demographics: about 107,709 residents and 143,903 daytime workers and visitors within three miles, with an average household income of roughly $178,511.

about 107,709 residents and 143,903 daytime workers and visitors within three miles, with an average household income of roughly $178,511. Retail market: the Brentwood–Richmond Heights trade area holds about 3.3 million square feet of retail, which CBRE says is 98% leased.

The site also has signalized access from Brentwood Boulevard, the main road through the trade area. Clayton, the St. Louis County seat, is less than a mile to the north, and the Richmond Heights MetroLink station is close to the mall.

What Could Be Built on the Site?

No buyer or development plan has been announced. Based on the zoning and the seller’s stated preference, the most likely outcomes include:

Freestanding retail or restaurants. Pad sites along a busy road near a regional mall are popular with national chains, banks and fast-casual restaurants, and this matches Brookfield’s reported preference. A mixed-use project. The planned development mixed-use zoning could allow a combination of retail, office, hotel or residential space, subject to city approval. Hotel or entertainment use. Several hotels already operate near the Galleria, and the parcel’s highway visibility suits that kind of project.

Any significant project would need approval from the City of Richmond Heights. That gives the city a say in how the corner develops.

Why the Sale Matters to Richmond Heights

The Galleria is more than a shopping destination for Richmond Heights. The city relies heavily on sales taxes for its budget, and the mall has historically been its largest taxpayer, according to the Galleria’s Wikipedia entry.

New stores or restaurants on the parcel could add sales-tax revenue and jobs. A project that draws more shoppers to the corner could also help the mall’s existing tenants. On the other hand, giving up parking at a busy mall can be controversial, especially during the holiday shopping season.

Similar questions are being asked elsewhere in the region. In the Central West End, CBRE also marketed the building that housed Straub’s grocery store, which closed after 78 years, listing it for possible retail, housing, medical or hotel use.

A Changing Mall: Nordstrom Out, Dick’s House of Sport In

The land sale comes as the Galleria’s anchor lineup is changing. Nordstrom closed its 144,000-square-foot Galleria store on August 24, 2025. The company said it would not renew the lease. About 135 employees were affected, and Nordstrom said it would help them move to other roles within the company.

Brookfield confirmed to KMOX that Dick’s House of Sport, the experiential concept from Dick’s Sporting Goods, will take over the former Nordstrom space. House of Sport stores typically include features such as a turf field and running track, a climbing wall, golf simulator bays and batting cages. No opening date has been announced for the Galleria location.

STL.News covered the Nordstrom exit in its roundup of St. Louis business closings. Macy’s and Dillard’s remain the Galleria’s department store anchors.

Saint Louis Galleria at a Glance

The Galleria at 1155 Saint Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights is a two-level enclosed mall with more than 1.1 million square feet of retail space and more than 120 stores and restaurants, according to Brookfield Properties. Its tenants include Apple, Sephora, West Elm and Urban Outfitters, and The Cheesecake Factory is among its restaurants. The mall was last renovated in 2006.

The property has a long history:

1955: The site opens as the Westroads Shopping Center.

The site opens as the Westroads Shopping Center. 1986: After a 1984 sale to Hycel Properties, most of the old center is demolished and rebuilt as the Saint Louis Galleria.

After a 1984 sale to Hycel Properties, most of the old center is demolished and rebuilt as the Saint Louis Galleria. 2003: General Growth Properties of Chicago acquires the mall.

General Growth Properties of Chicago acquires the mall. 2018: Brookfield takes control of General Growth Properties, and with it the Galleria.

Brookfield takes control of General Growth Properties, and with it the Galleria. 2025: Brookfield lists the southern parcel for sale, and Nordstrom closes.

Brookfield Is Selling Mall Assets Nationwide

The Galleria listing fits a broader pattern. Brookfield has been selling or marketing shopping-center property across the country, including Tucson Mall in Arizona and the interior of the Riverchase Galleria near Birmingham, Alabama. Some sales involve entire malls. Others, like this one, carve out pad sites or outparcels that can be developed separately.

Other St. Louis-area properties are changing hands too. CBRE has been marketing the 144-acre former Jamestown Mall site in north St. Louis County on behalf of the St. Louis County Port Authority. Separately, a 0.71-acre ground-lease parcel at 1023 S. Brentwood Blvd., also on the Galleria grounds, has been listed for about $1.08 million by Revel Commercial Real Estate, according to CommercialCafe.

For shoppers, nothing changes yet. The Galleria remains open with normal hours, and the parking lot remains in use until a sale closes and any construction begins.

What Happens Next

The CBRE listing on Crexi still shows the site as unpriced. Next steps would typically include:

A buyer signing a purchase agreement with Brookfield

A site plan submitted to Richmond Heights for review

Public hearings if zoning or plan changes are needed

Changes to Galleria parking and traffic flow during construction

STL.News will report on any buyer, sale price or development plan once they are made public. Readers can follow more regional coverage in the STL.News Business section, including how changes in consumer spending are affecting local retail and restaurants.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Saint Louis Galleria mall for sale?

No. Brookfield Properties is selling a 5.6-acre parking-lot parcel at the southern end of the property, at I-64 and Brentwood Boulevard. The mall itself is not part of the offering.

How much is the Galleria land listed for?

No asking price has been published. The listing says the price will be “determined by market.” St. Louis County appraises the parcel at $5.3 million.

Who owns the Saint Louis Galleria?

New York-based Brookfield Properties owns and manages the mall.

What will replace Nordstrom at the Galleria?

Dick’s House of Sport will take over the former Nordstrom space. An opening date has not been announced.

Resources and Sources

Editorial note: Traffic, visitor and demographic figures come from CBRE’s marketing materials and have not been independently verified. The site map is a schematic drawn by STL.News and is not to scale. Graphics in this article were produced by STL.News.