Russia-Ukraine war live news: Biden and Xi condemn Russian nuclear threats; Zelenskiy visits liberated Kherson

Key eventsShow key events onlyPlease turn on JavaScript to use this featureEU has sent €8bn worth of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, says BorrellThe EU and its member states have so far provided weapons and military equipment worth a total of at least €8bn (£7bn) to Ukraine, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.Speaking to reporters after a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels, he said this was about 45% of what the US has supplied to Kyiv.Borrell added that the EU would “continue isolating Russia internationally” and continue imposing “restrictive measures” against Russia’s economy.Updated at 12.44 ESTJessica ElgotRishi Sunak has called Russia a “pariah state” on the eve of his first meeting of the G20 in Indonesia, where he has vowed to confront Moscow’s representative in public and on the sidelines of the summit.The UK prime minister said he would take every opportunity during the summit to confront Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, who is attending in Vladimir Putin’s absence, and said that would be not only in the hall itself but at any opportunity if the two came face-to-face.Rishi Sunak holding a ‘huddle’ press conference with political journalists on Sunday onboard a government plane flying to Bali for the G20. Photograph: Leon Neal/AP“Russia is becoming a pariah state and he’s [Putin] not there to take responsibility for what he’s doing,” Sunak told reporters on the plane before the meeting in Bali, where he will meet Lavrov for the first time.But I’m going to use the opportunity to put on the record my condemnation of what they’re doing. I will do that in the hall, I will do that if I see him elsewhere, and that’s the right thing to do.Sunak said his opening words at the G20 would be to condemn Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine and said there was no suggestion the Russians were prepared to restart peace negotiations.Read the full story here:Updated at 12.31 ESTRussia’s foreign ministry has announced it has banned entry to 100 Canadians, including the actor Jim Carrey and author Margaret Atwood, in the latest in a series of tit-for-tat measures.In a statement, it said the Canadians added to its sanctions list included officials, business leaders and people involved with “media and financial structures that are directly involved in the formation of an aggressive anti-Russian course”.Jim Carrey is among those to have been banned from entering Russia in the latest round of sanctions. Photograph: Jordan Strauss/APThe list includes Danielle Smith, the premier of the province of Alberta; journalists at the public broadcaster CBC; and several members of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.The announcement comes after Canada announced a new round of Russia-related sanctions on police officers, investigators, prosecutors and judges.The Russian ministry said it had decided on the new round of sanctions “in response to the practice, implemented by Justin Trudeau’s regime, of imposing sanctions against the Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, business representatives, experts and journalists, cultural figures”.Updated at 12.08 ESTThe UN’s secretary general, António Guterres, has said he is “hopeful” Russia will extend the Black Sea graininitiative.The UN is “working non-stop” to renew the “essential” deal that gives safe passage to Ukrainian grain shipments, Guterres said during a press conference at the G20 summit in Bali.Talks over the last week had delivered “a lot of progress” on the deal, which is set to expire on Saturday, he added.He said:We need urgent action to prevent famine and hunger in a growing number of places around the world. The Black Sea grain initiative, and efforts to ensure Russian food and fertilisers can flow to global markets, are essential to global food security.Updated at 11.51 ESTThe US has announced fresh sanctions targeting a transnational network that has been working to procure technology to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.The sanctions target 14 individuals and 28 entities, including family members of the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, as well as people that it says worked as financial facilitators in Kerimov’s network.In a statement, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said:The United States will continue to disrupt Russia’s military supply chains and impose high costs on President Putin’s enablers, as well as all those who support Russia’s brutality against its neighbour.The US treasury department also blacklisted Milandr, a Russian microelectronics company that it says is part of Moscow’s military research and development structure.It has also imposed sanctions on major military industrial companies in Russia. The US commerce department has cut off exports of American-made components and US technologies that have been used in some of Russia’s military hardware.Updated at 11.59 ESTSummary of the day so far …It’s 6pm in Kyiv and Moscow. Here’s where we stand:

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made a visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson, where he spoke to troops. “We are moving forward,” he told them. “We are ready for peace, peace for all our country.” He also thanked Nato and other allies for their support in the war against Russia.

Some people waved Ukrainian flags and others had the flag draped over their shoulders as Zelenskiy addressed the crowd. “I’m really happy, you can tell by the reaction of the people, their reaction is not staged,” said Zelenskiy, who was flanked by heavily armed security guards. “The people were waiting for the Ukrainian army, for our soldiers, for all of us.”

Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits newly liberated city of Kherson in Ukraine – video

The US president, Joe Biden, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war “should never be fought”, in a long-awaited meeting in Bali earlier today, the White House said. The pair shook hands in front of the US and Chinese flags before the three-hour meeting on the resort island and “spoke candidly” about a range of issues, including key regional and global challenges, the White House said in a statement.

China’s readout from the meeting differed slightly, with the New York Times reporting: “Unlike the White House’s account, the Chinese account did not mention Xi and Biden agreeing on opposing Russia’s threat of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.”

In remarks to the media after his meeting with China’s president, Biden said that Kherson was a significant victory for Ukraine. Biden said it was hard to tell at this point what the victory would mean, but that the US would continue to support Ukraine. He said he was confident that Russia would not occupy Ukraine as they intended.

According to Russian media sources, the Ukrainian army has entered the city of Herois’ke, in the Kinburn peninsula in the southern part of Kherson, after an amphibious operation, as heavy fighting continues across the region.

Zelenskiy accused Russian soldiers of war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson. “Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found. The Russian army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered,” he said on Sunday.

A pro-Russia tank gunner who was accused of firing into residential buildings in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason, according to Ukraine’s state security service (SBU). The pro-Russia militant, nicknamed “Phil”, had fired “at least 20 shots at residential high-rise buildings in Mariupol”, the SBU said in a statement.

There was confusion after it was reported that Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, had been hospitalised after arriving in Bali for the G20 summit. Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dismissed the claim as “the height of fakery” and posted a video of Lavrov sitting reading documents at his hotel. In the video, Lavrov says: “This is a kind of game that is not new in politics. Western journalists need to be more truthful – they need to write the truth”. However, the governor of Bali said that while Lavrov was in good health, he had been in hospital for a checkup.

The White House confirmed that the CIA director, William J Burns, was in Ankara in Turkey on Monday to speak with his Russian counterpart. A White House official said Ukraine was briefed in advance about the visit, that Burns was not conducting any kind of negotiations, and he was conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability.

Updated at 11.14 ESTThe Kremlin has confirmed talks between US and Russian officials took place in Ankara today, Russian state-owned news agency Tass has reported, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.Here are some more images from the newly liberated city of Kherson that have been sent to us over the newswires.A Kherson resident kisses a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson. Photograph: Efrem Lukatsky/APA woman hugs a Ukrainian soldier in Kherson. Photograph: Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP/Getty ImagesA worker tears away a billboard reading ‘Russia is here for ever’. Photograph: AFP/Getty ImagesA woman and two boys wrapped in Ukrainian flags pose for a selfie in the recently recaptured city of Kherson. Photograph: Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP/Getty ImagesUpdated at 10.43 ESTZambia has asked Russia to explain how one of its citizens who had been serving a prison sentence in Moscow ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine where he was killed, Zambia’s foreign affairs minister said on Monday, Reuters reports.Stanley Kakubo said in a statement that Russia had notified Zambia about the death in September of the 23-year-old, but did not provide details.The Zambian student was serving a jail sentence at a medium security prison on the outskirts of Moscow after being convicted of contravening Russian law, Kakubo said, without specifying the offence that occurred in April 2020.“The Zambian government has requested the Russian authorities to urgently provide information on the circumstances under which a Zambian citizen, serving a prison sentence in Moscow, could have been recruited to fight in Ukraine,” Kakubo said.It was not clear how the prisoner was recruited and by whom. Reuters could not independently verify the details surrounding his death. Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Canada will provide Ukraine with a further $500m (£425m) in additional military assistance in addition to sanctions on nearly two dozen more Russians, prime minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Monday as the G20 summit began.Reuters reports the funding is additional to the $3.4bn Canada has given to Kyiv so far for its defence against Russia’s invasion and will help fund military, surveillance and communications equipment, fuel and medical supplies, the statement said.Monday’s sanctions target 23 Russian individuals “involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders”, including police officers, prosecutors, judges and prison officials, Trudeau’s office said.Updated at 09.59 ESTChris Buckley at the New York Times is reporting that China’s readout of the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping differs slightly for the US account. Buckley writes:Unlike the White House’s account, the Chinese account did not mention Xi and Biden agreeing on opposing Russia’s threat of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

