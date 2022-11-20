Rural focus helped ITC keep sales on track: Official

The FMCG market is experiencing a “K-shaped recovery” with the top and bottom ends growing, a top official said, adding that the company’s accelerated focus on rural markets has helped it buck a sales slowdown in these markets. The Kolkata-based conglomerate’s FMCG sales in smaller towns and villages are growing at twice the pace of urban markets due to its post-Covid strategy of increasing market coverage and number of stockists there, digitisation of the entire rural distribution network, and rollout of low-unit priced packs in multiple new categories, ITC executive director B Sumant told ET.

He expects the overall demand in rural markets to improve in the January-March quarter once harvests are completed and farmers receive money in their hands. Commodity inflation will further ease out by then thus providing more buoyancy, he added.

“The inflation is largely commodity-led except crude oil, which is dependent on the geopolitical environment,” Sumant said. “Wheat prices are likely to come down next quarter when the harvest happens as the area under cultivation has been good. There has been some reduction in sugar prices. Edible oil prices have moderated. So, with some hope of moderation in inflation as well as enhanced farmer realisation, consumption is likely to pick up in the second half.”