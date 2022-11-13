Rupee extends gains against US dollar after 2% rally last week

Having jumped 2% last week in its best gain in almost four years, the Indian rupee on Monday opened 0.34% higher at 80.52 against the US dollar.

Both US Treasury yields and the US dollar index, however, recovered. Having dropped 3.6% over two sessions last week, its biggest two-day percentage loss since March 2009, the dollar index was still below the 107 mark.

“The rupee is expected to trade with a positive bias for the day amid persistent FII inflows in domestic markets and weakness in dollar,” ICICI Direct said.

The dollar’s move followed Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller saying that policy makers still had “a ways to go” before ending interest rate hikes.

Most Asian equity markets were trading higher on Monday on news of loosening of China’s Covid rules while crude oil futures traded higher for the third session as investors weighed the outlook for Chinese demand as the market tightens heading into winter.

(With inputs from agencies)

